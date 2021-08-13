AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.89. 223,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,699. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.73. AbCellera Biologics has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $71.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.96.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ABCL. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $134,530,032.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,604,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,172,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $144,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.