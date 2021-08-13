AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 3.0% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,852,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,767,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $119.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.01.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

