Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €27.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ARL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €21.62 ($25.44).

ETR ARL opened at €21.00 ($24.71) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €20.29. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a 1-year high of €25.64 ($30.16).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

