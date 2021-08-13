Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.88) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARL. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research report on Friday. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aareal Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €21.42 ($25.20).

ETR:ARL traded down €0.74 ($0.87) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €21.00 ($24.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,447. Aareal Bank has a fifty-two week low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a fifty-two week high of €25.64 ($30.16). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

