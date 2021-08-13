A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AMKBY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. AlphaValue raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DNB Markets downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of AMKBY opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $15.27.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

