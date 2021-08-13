9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NMTR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. 1,197,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,157,413. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -0.11. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.26.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 15,989,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $19,347,749.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) by 815.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,824 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NMTR shares. Citigroup started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.28.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

