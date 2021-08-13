867,559 Shares in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 867,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000.

Get GigCapital4 alerts:

GIGGU opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.17. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.