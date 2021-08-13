8,460 Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5,710.6% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 277,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 272,796 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 53.7% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 184.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424,969 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $26.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

