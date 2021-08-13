6,500 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Bought by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RPV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 95.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RPV traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $78.32. 1,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,833. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.91. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $82.27.

