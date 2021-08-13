$543.97 Million in Sales Expected for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will post $543.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $542.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $545.93 million. Ultra Clean reported sales of $363.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UCTT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $532,172.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $256,259.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,904 shares of company stock valued at $809,943. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter worth $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 184.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth $60,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.03. 388,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,230. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

