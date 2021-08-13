$52.73 Million in Sales Expected for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will post sales of $52.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.90 million and the lowest is $50.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full year sales of $287.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $285.10 million to $289.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $410.57 million, with estimates ranging from $407.10 million to $415.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Telos.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TLS. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

In other news, SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $6,450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,020,987.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,611.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 664,707 shares of company stock worth $20,457,567. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,767,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,124,000 after acquiring an additional 466,799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telos by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,253,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,636,000 after acquiring an additional 165,296 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,236,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,057,000 after purchasing an additional 548,379 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Telos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,270,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 951,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,361,000 after buying an additional 139,226 shares during the last quarter. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLS stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $27.06. 553,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 676.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.39. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

