4,970 Shares in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial cut Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Edge Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Shares of UE opened at $18.81 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.79.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.