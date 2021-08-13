4,911 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Purchased by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.29. 2,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,931. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.05 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.39.

