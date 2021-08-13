480 Shares in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Acquired by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Markel by 60.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Markel by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in Markel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,280.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,211.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $913.04 and a 1 year high of $1,288.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

