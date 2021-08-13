4,730 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.85.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $70.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $88.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $71.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

