4,688 Shares in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,181,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,689,000 after buying an additional 34,414 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 51,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Erik Harris sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $41,353.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,876.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $132,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,713 shares of company stock valued at $262,894. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.87.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $92.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.54. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.83 and a 12-month high of $179.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.81.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.63%. The business had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

