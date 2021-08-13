4,390 Shares in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,685,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,876,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $60.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.00. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $61.94.

