3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 310 ($4.05). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 309.50 ($4.04), with a volume of 364,332 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 35.54, a current ratio of 45.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 304.81.

About 3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

