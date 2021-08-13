$376.02 Million in Sales Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will post sales of $376.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $379.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $374.46 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted sales of $402.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.05.

Shares of MDRX remained flat at $$17.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. 918,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,209. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $206,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $2,119,200.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 372,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,288. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 209,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.