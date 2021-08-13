3,343 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Acquired by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,343 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNG. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.22.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $88.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

