$33.63 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will post $33.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.10 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $35.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year sales of $136.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.30 million to $138.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $141.47 million, with estimates ranging from $139.80 million to $143.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 29.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

BSRR opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

