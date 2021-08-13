$311.15 Million in Sales Expected for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will post sales of $311.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $311.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $311.30 million. Umpqua reported sales of $348.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UMPQ. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.06. The company had a trading volume of 43,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,016. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.23. Umpqua has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $20.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Umpqua by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Umpqua by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Umpqua by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

