24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 4,900.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of TFSVF remained flat at $$3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. 24SevenOffice Group AB has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09.
