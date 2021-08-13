24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 4,900.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of TFSVF remained flat at $$3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. 24SevenOffice Group AB has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09.

About 24SevenOffice Group AB (publ)

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) provides cloud-based business solutions to small and medium-sized companies and accounting firms in Europe. It offers modules for accounting, CRM, invoicing, logistics, project management, and time accounting, as well as ERP solutions. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

