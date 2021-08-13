2,475 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Bought by Weather Gauge Advisory LLC

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.56. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $113.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.24.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,440.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,200 shares of company stock worth $1,619,686. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

