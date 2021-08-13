23,537 Shares in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Purchased by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSNL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 66.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 777.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Personalis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSNL. TheStreet cut Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist cut their price objective on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $19.63 on Friday. Personalis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $871.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $2,467,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,039,763.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $25,047.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,766. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

