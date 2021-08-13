2,311 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $106.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.58. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

