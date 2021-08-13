203,656 Shares in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) Acquired by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 203,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMII remained flat at $$9.87 during trading on Friday. 98,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,673. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.89.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

