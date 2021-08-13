$2.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will announce sales of $2.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.54 billion and the highest is $2.72 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group reported sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year sales of $10.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.52 billion to $10.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $10.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

PEG has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.72.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $63.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $64.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,080 shares of company stock worth $2,480,166. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 79,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 31,410 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,615,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

