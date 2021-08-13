$2.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) will post $2.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings. Expeditors International of Washington reported sales of $2.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full year sales of $11.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.95 billion to $12.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.63.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total transaction of $3,627,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,906,508.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,950 shares of company stock valued at $26,373,217 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.91. The stock had a trading volume of 744,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,688. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $85.01 and a 52-week high of $130.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

