$2.36 Billion in Sales Expected for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to post sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.35 billion and the highest is $2.36 billion. CGI posted sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year sales of $9.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%.

GIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.27.

GIB traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.48. The stock had a trading volume of 78,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,321. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CGI has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $92.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in CGI during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 15.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 19.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

