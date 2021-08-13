1,903 Shares in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 15,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 7,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 12,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWC stock opened at $146.16 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.03 and a fifty-two week high of $159.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.70.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

