1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of GOED traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 200,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,688. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61. 1847 Goedeker has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

Separately, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on 1847 Goedeker in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Ellery Roberts acquired 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,375,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,337.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders bought a total of 36,744 shares of company stock valued at $77,462 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

About 1847 Goedeker

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

