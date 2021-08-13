1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of GOED traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 200,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,688. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61. 1847 Goedeker has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $17.75.
Separately, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on 1847 Goedeker in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About 1847 Goedeker
1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.
Recommended Story: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for 1847 Goedeker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1847 Goedeker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.