$18.64 Million in Sales Expected for uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) will post sales of $18.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.60 million and the highest is $18.67 million. uCloudlink Group reported sales of $21.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full year sales of $107.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.09 million to $108.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $137.33 million, with estimates ranging from $136.80 million to $137.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow uCloudlink Group.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 107.16% and a negative return on equity of 134.59%.

Shares of UCL traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $6.18. 113,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,994. The stock has a market cap of $174.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38. uCloudlink Group has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in uCloudlink Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of uCloudlink Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

