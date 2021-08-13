16,940 Shares in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of GSE Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GVP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GSE Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GSE Systems by 108.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 36,406 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in GSE Systems by 43.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GSE Systems by 7.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,029,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 71,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GSE Systems in the first quarter valued at $122,000. 23.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSE Systems stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.33. GSE Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%.

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation.

