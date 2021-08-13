16,418 Shares in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Patria Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,022,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Patria Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,404,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,054,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,222,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,388,000.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Patria Investments in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of NYSE:PAX opened at $16.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23. Patria Investments Limited has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $23.28.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.77%.

Patria Investments Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.