1,457,055 Shares in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Purchased by Amazon com Inc

Amazon com Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,457,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,716,000. Nautilus Biotechnology accounts for approximately 3.9% of Amazon com Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Amazon com Inc owned 0.09% of Nautilus Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several analysts have weighed in on NAUT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAUT traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,824. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $25.89.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

