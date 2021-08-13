$128.25 Million in Sales Expected for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to announce sales of $128.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $126.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.50 million. Landec reported sales of $135.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full year sales of $547.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $546.00 million to $549.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $570.20 million, with estimates ranging from $568.70 million to $571.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research raised Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNDC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Landec by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Landec by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Landec by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 14,476 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Landec by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 332,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Landec by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 58,829 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNDC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. 1,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.04. Landec has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

