$125.77 Million in Sales Expected for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will report $125.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.20 million to $126.30 million. Q2 reported sales of $103.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year sales of $498.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $496.68 million to $498.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $593.41 million, with estimates ranging from $578.00 million to $605.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $81.26 on Friday. Q2 has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $2,087,406.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,138,246.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $47,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,401.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,009 shares of company stock worth $2,659,716. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Q2 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 55.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

