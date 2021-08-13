120,585 Shares in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 120,585 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 29,705.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,846 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,274 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 45.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 66,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 20,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAN. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

