111,200 Shares in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Bought by Aperimus Capital LLC

Aperimus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 111,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. RPC comprises about 0.9% of Aperimus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,823,000 after buying an additional 422,723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in RPC by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,318,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,317,000 after acquiring an additional 72,290 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in RPC by 8.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,535,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,090,000 after acquiring an additional 285,044 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in RPC by 14,040.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,091 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RPC by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,135,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RES stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.86. 3,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,133. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.70 million, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 2.14. RPC, Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $7.43.

In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $29,376,954.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,189,000 shares of company stock worth $6,615,700. 69.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

