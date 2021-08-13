$1.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $2.14. Best Buy posted earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $8.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $9.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $9.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.39.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $118.13 on Friday. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,355 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $495,424.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,571,185.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,310 shares of company stock worth $20,992,794 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,409,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,939 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 233.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,097,346 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after buying an additional 768,715 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,580,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,779,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

