$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will announce $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Continental Resources reported sales of $692.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 97.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year sales of $5.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $5.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLR. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.64 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 87.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,155 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 28.1% during the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 21.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 870,128 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3,487.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 510,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 496,543 shares during the period. 13.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLR stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 3.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.28%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

