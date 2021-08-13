$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will post sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the highest is $1.38 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year sales of $5.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXL. Barclays boosted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

NYSE AXL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,387. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $2,386,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $338,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 30,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 138,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 46,450 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

