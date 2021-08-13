$1.30 EPS Expected for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. GMS reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. GMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $51.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.35. GMS has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.10.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 113,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,993,418.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GMS by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,951,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,213,000 after purchasing an additional 431,408 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,548,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,920,000 after buying an additional 581,851 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in GMS by 35.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,585,000 after buying an additional 388,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in GMS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,473,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,167 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

