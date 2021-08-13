$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.28. Koppers posted earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Koppers.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.23 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KOP. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 2,570.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KOP traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $30.78. 148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Koppers has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $39.44.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.