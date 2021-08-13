$1.14 EPS Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. U.S. Bancorp reported earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Citigroup increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,463 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2,912.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,325,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215,441 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,492 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 40.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,743,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,680 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 102.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,075,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,902 shares during the period. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.22. 3,629,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,815,257. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.07. The company has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

