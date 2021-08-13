$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to post sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. GFL Environmental reported sales of $777.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year sales of $4.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%.

GFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.95.

Shares of NYSE:GFL traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.79. 995,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,885. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.07 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $36.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $100,862,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 166.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,976 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at $101,113,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 101.6% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,816,000 after purchasing an additional 755,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 54.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,811,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,528,000 after acquiring an additional 637,096 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

