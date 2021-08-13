$0.89 EPS Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Copart reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Copart.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Copart stock opened at $141.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.04. Copart has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.01.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Copart by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Copart by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,494,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Copart by 2.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,644,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Copart by 16.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,243,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Copart by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,280,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copart (CPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.