$0.45 EPS Expected for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings. Titan Machinery reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Titan Machinery.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TITN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

In related news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $3,131,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,664,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $340,944.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 221,182 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,253. Insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 630.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 34.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TITN traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 874 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.79.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan Machinery (TITN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.