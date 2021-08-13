$0.39 EPS Expected for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 43.74%. The firm had revenue of $49.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 88.19%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B&I Capital AG lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 455,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

